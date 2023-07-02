Minimal Clean Stories 1 - Post

Create sleek social story videos with a clean, minimal aesthetic. This template pairs refined typography with a soft gradient 3D ring and a gentle warped grid to frame your visuals. Add your image and headlines, choose fonts and colors, and export in vertical, square, or 4:5 formats. Smooth slide-ins and subtle fades keep the focus on your message, ideal for branding, product highlights, fashion drops, and quick promotions. Designed to be elegant, simple, and eye-catching—without distraction.