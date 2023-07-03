Minimal Clean Stories 8 - Post

Create refined vertical promos with a clean, minimal aesthetic. This story-ready template uses pastel gradients, rounded cards, and smooth motion to spotlight your visuals and key headlines. Drop in your images, adjust colors and fonts, and produce polished content that fits stories, reels, or feed placements. The tidy grid keeps focus on your product or message while the subtle animations add sophistication without distraction. Perfect for brands, campaigns, and quick announcements where clarity and elegance matter.