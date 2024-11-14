en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Pixel Power Reveal
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by Black_Phoenix
47exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Unveil your brand's logo with the cutting-edge flair of our Pixel Power Reveal template. The modern glitch effect infuses energy into your reveal, creating a compelling narrative for your tagline to shine. Utilize this multipurpose, horizontal video as your digital calling card across various platforms.
Similar templates
Best of Black_Phoenix
By Shoeeb
9s
5
3
4
As the digital world comes to life, a cyberpunk neon landscape unfolds before your eyes. Glowing pixelated glitches ignite the screen, revealing a stunningly surreal visual feast. Like particles in motion, streams of light and color swirl around, creating an electrifying atmosphere that feels both chaotic and beautiful. With every glitch and flicker, your logo emerges in all its neon glory, a beacon in this dark, futuristic realm. This is a cyberpunk dream brought to life, a stunning tribute to the power of technology and imagination.
By Shoeeb
6s
2
3
2
Step into a neon-drenched future where possibilities ignite with vibrant energy. Watch as a mesmerizing digital canvas unfolds before your eyes, revealing a breathtaking spectacle of dynamic pixels with Electro Neon Revive. From the depths of darkness, these radiant building blocks of light awaken, illuminating the space with an electrifying display of pulsating colors. Experience the pulsating rhythm of a futuristic symphony as each pixel dances in harmony, creating a spellbinding journey into the realms of the digital frontier.
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
7
3
11
Introduce your brand with a digital twist using our Digital Rays Ident template. Watch as your logo takes shape, extruded line by line, in a mysterious dark space. Then, in a climactic moment, a digital glitch wave sweeps over, unveiling your brand's full glory. Easily add your logo, colors, and tagline to create a stunning high-definition intro that's primed for widescreen romance and unforgettable impressions.
By minimax
9s
23
4
19
Cinematic title intro in a dark style. Your brand shows in 3D with facets and hexagons texture with a ripple effect, glowing outlines, and flying dynamic into clouds with lightning and stars through a moved camera. Revealing with an energy shockwave and digital squares. You can use your logo or any text. The background can be a color, image or video.
By MD_Video
7s
5
3
12
Pixel Glitch logo is quick logo intro suitable for presentations, Facebook and YouTube videos, cinematic trailer, intro, title sequence. This template is perfect as an intro for gaming channels on youtube or Twich.
By bbpixel
10s
5
3
7
Tech Pieces Logo is a hi-tech and futuristic animation. 3D cubes dynamically animate and rotate, whilst carrying a small piece of your logo. The cubes assemble in the center accompanied by neon flashes and rays of light, that light up to reveal your logo. Create your version in just a few clicks!
By Shoeeb
7s
2
3
3
Chromatic Glitchy Reveal is a dynamic and modern template that combines glitchy and chromatic effects to reveal your logo in a unique way. The animation starts with a dark and digital background, and as the glitchy pixels start to shine, a chromatic light reveals your logo. The glitchy effects and the chromatic colors create an edgy and futuristic look, perfect for a tech-related brand or a cutting-edge product.
By mocarg
11s
4
2
3
Into the Multiverse is a collaboration between CuteRabbit, Tinomotion, Shoeeb, Tarazz, Vivace_studio, Rade and myself. We were inspired by the new "Into the Spiderverse" movie and wanted to try a similar experiment where multiple talented authors around the world worked on a single project to deliver a template no single author could. Please enjoy our very unique template on our platform.
Menu
Templates
Solutions