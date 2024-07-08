en
Create a cinematic entrance for your brand with our Wall Impact Reveal template, where your logo takes the spotlight in a thrilling glossy reveal. Amidst dust and drama, this animated marvel sets the stage for your films, commercials, or social media videos. Dive into customization with control over logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to construct a grand unveiling that commands attention.
Cracks Logo is an raw and impactful After Effects template with a dark and grungy scene, smoke, burning particles and a spinning logo that slams in to the ground causing a shock wave of cracks and falling debris. This template contains 1 logo placeholder. It's child's play to use and ideal if your new to AE. A wicked intro or opener to your TV shows, trailers, teasers, films, movies, documentaries, commercials, promos, events, presentations and slideshows. Create a stunning logo reveal with this ground breaking AE template
An effective look for your logo or text that will appear as a result of surface decay.
Year after year, this has been one of the most loved video intro templates on our platform - import your logo to see why. Inspired by the Man of Tomorrow, smash your logo into the ground, let it fly off and show off your tagline in the sky! Test everything for free!
Embrace the power of impactful storytelling with our Shatter Reveal template. It's an explosive introduction that etches your logo in the mind of your audience. Pre-rendered elements and spaces for your logo and tagline merge to create a spectacle, fitting snugly into the world of social media and video content.
Fracture Logo is a dark and cinematic animation featuring shattered pieces that return back to their original position, slowly revealing your logo. Making whole what was once was shattered. A powerful introduction to your films, movies, trailers and teaser videos.
Transform your brand identity into a crafted marvel with the Metallic Fusion template. Witness the assembly of metallic fragments into a sturdy visual statement, reflecting the industrial prowess of your entity. This customizable video reveal will serve your purpose, whether as an impactful opening or a solid stand-alone presentation of your brand.
Start your video strong! Make time freeze as your logo breaks the ground. Without any video editing skills or software - animate your logo in no time. Customize the colors to fit your brand and have your logo animation done in minutes. Create once, love forever!
Jazzy Reveal is a cinematic animation where animated outlines of your logo are emitting light rays and reveal your logo. Change the color of light by applying different themes (or create your own), and have your unique logo animation done in minutes!
