Spinning Bats Reveal - Square

Create a chilling logo reveal wrapped in cinematic atmosphere. A swirling bat swarm forms a dramatic circular vortex amid storm clouds, rain, and lightning before unveiling your brand mark. This horror-inspired intro/outro is ideal for Halloween, spooky trailers, gaming channels, podcasts, and dark cinematic branding. Customize colors and drop in your logo to craft a moody, mysterious opener in seconds. With its centered, circular composition, suspenseful pacing, and atmospheric effects, this logo animation stands out wherever you publish.