Spinning Bats Reveal
00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
1.4Kexports
Create a chilling logo reveal wrapped in cinematic atmosphere. A swirling bat swarm forms a dramatic circular vortex amid storm clouds, rain, and lightning before unveiling your brand mark. This horror-inspired intro/outro is ideal for Halloween, spooky trailers, gaming channels, podcasts, and dark cinematic branding. Customize colors and drop in your logo to craft a moody, mysterious opener in seconds. With its centered, circular composition, suspenseful pacing, and atmospheric effects, this logo animation stands out wherever you publish.
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