Glyph Orbit 1
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 8 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
6exports
Make your message impossible to miss with a bold, modern motion title wrapped in a luminous 3D light ribbon. This template blends kinetic typography, smooth swirl motion, and subtle digital accents for a high‑impact look. Drop in your background clip, edit multiple text fields, add a logo, and fine‑tune fonts and colors to match your brand. Perfect for intros, title cards, teasers, and quick promos, it delivers crisp readability and cinematic flair in one polished scene.
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