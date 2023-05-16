Pop Lower Third 2

Give your videos a polished identity with a modern, transparent lower third. This animated motion title features glossy 3D wave textures, bold typography, and smooth, understated pacing. Customize two text lines, fonts, colors, and the panel’s roundness to match your brand. The neon, vibrant gradient design pops against any footage, making it ideal for YouTube intros, interviews, presentations, and commercial projects. Add stylish, readable captions without distracting from your content—just drop it over your edit and export for a clean, professional finish.