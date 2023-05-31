Pop Lower Thirds 6
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
326exports
Design a standout lower third with a sleek, modern look. This transparent overlay features a centered ribbon banner filled with glossy 3D spheres, bold headline text, and a refined subtitle. Customize fonts, colors, and corner roundness to match your branding. The smooth, letter-by-letter reveal and fluid motion make it perfect for interviews, presentations, YouTube content, and commercial projects. With a vibrant, minimal aesthetic, this lower third enhances clarity and polish without distracting from your footage.
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