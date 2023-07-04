Pop Lower Thirds 18

Add a polished, colorful nameplate to any video with this minimal lower third. The transparent overlay features a sleek rounded rectangle, subtle diagonal stripes, and soft glow accents. Customize two text fields, fonts, colors, and corner roundness to match your brand. Smooth, fluid animation and vibrant gradient details keep it modern yet unobtrusive, perfect for interviews, tutorials, presentations, or streaming. Designed for quick edits and professional results so your titles look consistent across content.