Pop Lower Thirds 11

Create polished titles with a modern, glowing lower third. This transparent overlay features a vibrant gradient capsule, bold yet minimal typography, and smooth, fluid motion. Customize three text fields, choose your fonts, and fine-tune colors or toggle the glow to match your brand. Ideal for intros, interviews, vlogs, livestreams, and promos, it keeps attention on names, roles, and key details without clutter. The geometric pill shape and crisp outline deliver a premium, versatile look that pairs well with a wide range of content.