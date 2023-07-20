Pop Lower Thirds 22

Give your content a polished look with a modern, transparent lower third. A clean capsule bar, glowing abstract blobs, and smooth animation make names and titles pop without clutter. Easily customize two text lines, select your fonts, and match brand colors with intuitive controls. Perfect for interviews, vlogs, tutorials, live streams, and corporate videos, this sleek overlay adds clarity and style in seconds. Drop it over footage and let the vibrant gradient and soft glow bring attention to your message while keeping the focus on your visuals.