Pop Lower Third 3

Give your videos a clean, modern identity with this minimal lower third. The transparent overlay features a sleek digital banner, bold headline on the left, and supporting text on the right—separated by a crisp divider. Smooth slide-in motion and a typewriter effect keep attention on your message without distracting from the content. Easily adjust colors, line thickness, and typography to match your brand. Ideal for interviews, tutorials, vlogs, livestreams, and broadcast projects, this versatile title overlay delivers clarity, elegance, and readability across any video.