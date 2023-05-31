Pop Lower Thirds 8

Add a crisp, modern nameplate to any video with this minimal lower third. The pill-shaped banner, clean typography, and soft glow ensure clarity over any footage. Easily customize three text fields, fonts, and colors to match your brand. The transparent overlay design is perfect for YouTube, interviews, tutorials, news, and corporate content. Smooth slide and fade animations keep attention on what matters—your message—while vibrant gradient accents add personality without distraction. Fast to edit, polished in presentation, and versatile for any workflow.