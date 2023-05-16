Pop Lower Third 1

Give your videos a professional touch with a clean, modern lower third. This transparent overlay features a rounded banner, soft glow, and subtle geometric accents to showcase names, roles, or key info. Customize colors, shape roundness, and typography to match your brand. Smooth pop-in and fade-out animation keeps attention focused while remaining unobtrusive. Ideal for interviews, YouTube, presentations, and branded content where clarity and style matter. Fast to edit, versatile in tone, and optimized for 16:9 projects.