Pop Lower Thirds 25

Add a vibrant, professional lower third to your videos with this colorful, transparent overlay. A bold headline, supporting text, and web/CTA fields sit inside a clean rounded rectangle with playful multicolor accents. The flat, minimal design blends seamlessly over footage and reveals smoothly with staggered timing. Ideal for YouTube creators, presenters, and brands, it keeps your message clear and readable without clutter. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your branding and deploy as a motion title or lower third overlay in seconds.