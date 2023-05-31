Pop Lower Thirds 12

Create polished, transparent lower third overlays with a modern, minimal aesthetic. A vibrant gradient panel and subtle glow set the tone, while clean typography delivers names, roles, and details with clarity. Smooth slide-ins and gentle fades keep the motion elegant and unobtrusive, perfect for interviews, YouTube videos, promos, and more. Easily customize multiple text lines, fonts, and colors to match your brand. The result is a versatile, professional nameplate that enhances footage without distracting from the story.