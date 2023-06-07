Pop Lower Thirds 7
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
611exports
Make names and titles stand out with a clean, modern lower third. This transparent overlay combines a circular avatar, bold typography, and a rounded card with vibrant gradients and subtle glow. Smooth, fluid animation brings attention without overpowering your footage. Ideal for YouTube, interviews, fashion, beauty, promos, and commercial videos. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand and drop it over any edit for instant polish.
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