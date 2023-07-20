Pop Lower Thirds 24

Design a polished on-screen ID with this colorful lower third. It features a dedicated avatar frame, bold headline and subtitle, all inside a sleek rounded rectangle with a soft glow and vibrant accents. Built in a minimal, geometric, flat style, it sits on transparency for easy overlay on any footage. Smooth slide and fade animations keep attention on your message without distraction. Ideal for interviews, vlogs, livestreams, presentations, and YouTube content. Quickly customize text, colors, and the profile image to match your brand and deliver professional results fast.