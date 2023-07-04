Pop Lower Thirds 13

Add instant personality to your videos with a playful, colorful lower third. This transparent overlay features a Memphis-inspired, flat-design banner with bold typography and decorative shapes. Smooth line-wipe reveals keep motion clean and modern, ideal for YouTube, tutorials, vlogs, promos, and presentations. Easily customize two text fields, fine-tune the color scheme to match your brand, adjust corner roundness, and toggle an eye-catching glow. Drop it over any footage to create a polished motion title that stands out without covering the whole frame.