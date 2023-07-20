Pop Lower Thirds 23

Elevate your videos with a clean, colorful lower third. This transparent motion title features a rounded rectangle banner, bold headline and supporting text in a minimal, flat-design style. Smooth, fluid animation and vibrant gradients make it stand out without distracting from your footage. Perfect for intros, presenters, interviews, tutorials, and channel branding. Customize text, colors, and glow to match your look, then drop it over any edit for professional results in seconds.