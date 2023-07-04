Pop Lower Thirds 19

Bring your on-screen IDs to life with a vibrant geometric lower-third. This transparent overlay features a colorful gradient banner, playful shape accents, and a soft glow for instant polish. Smooth slide-in animation keeps things modern without distracting from your footage. Customize headline, subtitle, fonts, and colors in seconds to match your brand. Perfect for YouTube, livestreams, interviews, tutorials, and corporate videos. Designed to be clean, readable, and eye-catching, this lower-third helps your content look professional right away while staying adaptable to any style.