Pop Lower Thirds 4

Create clean, modern lower thirds that elevate any video. This transparent overlay features a sleek rounded banner, bold headline, underline accent, and circular details. The animation is smooth and unobtrusive, ideal for YouTube, interviews, tutorials, and branded content. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand. The dark base with vibrant accents ensures excellent legibility over footage while keeping the design minimal and professional. Add polished on-screen identification in seconds and keep your audience focused on what matters.