Pop Lower Thirds 5

Give your videos a polished identity with a modern, transparent lower third. This clean design features a rounded banner, a circular avatar frame, and two lines of text for names and roles. Vibrant gradient accents add pop while the smooth, unobtrusive motion keeps focus on your content. Perfect for YouTube, interviews, webinars, news, and branded videos. Easily customize colors, fonts, and media to match your brand and achieve professional on-screen titling in minutes.