Pop Lower Thirds 9

Give your videos a polished look with a clean, transparent lower third. This modern design features a glowing gradient blob, crisp typography, and playful geometric accents that frame your name, title, and an extra line of info. Easily tailor fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage thanks to alpha transparency. Smooth slide-ins and subtle motion keep it professional yet eye-catching. Perfect for interviews, intros, talk shows, streams, and social content where clarity and style matter.