Pop Lower Thirds 10

Create a polished, modern lower third in seconds. This transparent overlay features a bold, minimal layout with a pill-shaped banner, neon gradient glow, and clean typography. Snappy slide-in motion and a sweeping line accent add energy without clutter. Perfect for YouTube, interviews, streams, fashion, beauty, and commercial projects. Easily edit headline and subtitle, choose your fonts, and fine‑tune colors for the banner and accents. Deliver crisp, on-brand titles that pop over any footage while keeping attention on your content.