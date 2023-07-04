Pop Lower Thirds 17

Bring your on-screen titles to life with a vibrant, neon-gradient lower third. This clean, geometric motion title features a rounded rectangle banner with animated capsule accents, smooth transitions, and clear hierarchy. Customize three text fields, two fonts, and brand colors. Toggle glow and adjust roundness to fine-tune the style. The transparent overlay integrates seamlessly over any footage, ideal for interviews, vlogs, webinars, and live streams. Designed for readability and punchy impact, it’s a fast way to add professional identity to your videos.