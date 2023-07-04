Pop Lower Thirds 14

Bring your captions to life with a vibrant gradient lower third. This transparent overlay features bold typography, playful motion, and clean, minimal styling that works across interviews, vlogs, presentations, and livestreams. Customize the headline, subtitle, and supporting line, and fine‑tune the gradient colors and glow to match your brand. Designed to be eye‑catching yet unobtrusive, it anchors neatly in the lower-left without covering key footage. Fast to edit, crisp at full HD, and perfect for modern content creators who want polished titles that pop.