Pop Lower Thirds 15
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
189exports
Add a vibrant, professional lower third to your videos with this clean gradient banner. It features bold typography, smooth motion, and a transparent background for easy overlay on any footage. Customize headline, subtitle, and supporting text, adjust colors and fonts, and fine-tune the look to match your brand. Ideal for YouTube, interviews, livestreams, webinars, news-style content, and corporate videos. The unobtrusive, minimal design keeps focus on your message while delivering a colorful, modern accent that stands out without distracting.
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