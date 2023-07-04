Pop Lower Thirds 15

Add a vibrant, professional lower third to your videos with this clean gradient banner. It features bold typography, smooth motion, and a transparent background for easy overlay on any footage. Customize headline, subtitle, and supporting text, adjust colors and fonts, and fine-tune the look to match your brand. Ideal for YouTube, interviews, livestreams, webinars, news-style content, and corporate videos. The unobtrusive, minimal design keeps focus on your message while delivering a colorful, modern accent that stands out without distracting.