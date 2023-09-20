Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Social Boost 1 - Original - Poster image

Social Boost 1

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Call-out graphic
Slide-in
Username bar
7.1Kexports
rating
Make your videos more clickable with a sleek, transparent social lower third. This minimal, flat-design callout uses bold typography and sliding panels to showcase your platform icon and profile handle with clarity. Customize colors, fonts, icon and text to match your brand. The neutral pacing fits any soundtrack, while the two-column layout keeps focus on what matters: your identity and call to action. Perfect for creators and marketers who want a modern, professional overlay that boosts recognition and engagement across videos.
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Social Boost 1
By bvp_pix
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00:07
Social Boost 1 Original theme video
Social Boost 2
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00:06
Social Boost 2 Original theme video
Social Boost 3
By bvp_pix
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00:07
Social Boost 3 Original theme video
Social Boost 4
By bvp_pix
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00:06
Social Boost 4 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us