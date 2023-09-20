Social Boost 1

Make your videos more clickable with a sleek, transparent social lower third. This minimal, flat-design callout uses bold typography and sliding panels to showcase your platform icon and profile handle with clarity. Customize colors, fonts, icon and text to match your brand. The neutral pacing fits any soundtrack, while the two-column layout keeps focus on what matters: your identity and call to action. Perfect for creators and marketers who want a modern, professional overlay that boosts recognition and engagement across videos.