Social Boost 3

Make your social channels stand out with a sleek, transparent lower third designed for follow and subscribe call-to-actions. This minimal, flat design features a bold icon holder and a rounded banner with two text lines for headline and handle. Customize colors, fonts, and logo to match your branding, and use the polished slide-in motion with subtle gloss sweeps to grab attention without distracting from your content. Ideal for creators, marketers, and brands across platforms and live streams who want a quick, professional way to drive clicks and build community.