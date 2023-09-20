Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Social Boost 3 - Original - Poster image

Social Boost 3

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Outro
Subscribe animation
Flat design
4.9Kexports
rating
Make your social channels stand out with a sleek, transparent lower third designed for follow and subscribe call-to-actions. This minimal, flat design features a bold icon holder and a rounded banner with two text lines for headline and handle. Customize colors, fonts, and logo to match your branding, and use the polished slide-in motion with subtle gloss sweeps to grab attention without distracting from your content. Ideal for creators, marketers, and brands across platforms and live streams who want a quick, professional way to drive clicks and build community.
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Social Boost 3
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Social Boost 3 Original theme video
Social Boost 4
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Social Boost 4 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us