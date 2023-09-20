Social Boost 4
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
2.6Kexports
Make your videos more clickable with a clean social media lower third. This transparent overlay features an icon, profile image, and bold CTA text to highlight your handle and invite follows or subscriptions. Customize colors, swap the icon, upload your avatar, and edit headlines in seconds. Minimal, modern motion keeps focus on your content while delivering a clear call to action. Perfect for creators, brands, and marketers seeking a fast, elegant engagement boost on any platform.
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