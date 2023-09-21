Social Boost 2

Make your social content stand out with a clean, modern lower third CTA. This transparent overlay features a rounded button panel, crisp typography, and a smooth slide-in with a reflective sweep for extra polish. It’s perfect for prompting follows, likes, and subscriptions across any platform. Customize the icon, text, and colors to match your brand and drop it over any video. The minimal, elegant design keeps focus on your message while the vibrant accent grabs attention. Ideal for creators, marketers, and brands looking to boost engagement effortlessly.