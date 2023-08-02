Social Media Lower Third 1

Boost your social presence with a clean, minimal lower third designed for quick follow or subscribe prompts. This transparent overlay features a glowing badge for your logo or avatar, streamlined typography, and a bold CTA button. Smooth, non-intrusive motion makes it perfect for vlogs, tutorials, live streams, and branded content. Easily customize colors, fonts, and graphics to match any platform or style. Add professional polish to your videos and turn viewers into followers in seconds.