Social Media Lower Third 2

Give your videos a polished identity with this clean, modern lower third. The transparent overlay features a bold, gradient headline bar, minimal geometric accents, and smooth, energetic animation that fits any social or professional content. Customize name, supporting text, logo, and colors to match your brand in seconds. Designed in a flat, minimalist style with vibrant hues, this versatile lower third works across platforms, intros, interviews, and tutorials. Perfect for creators who want a crisp, eye‑catching on‑screen ID without clutter.