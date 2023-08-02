Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Social Media Lower Third 2 - Original - Poster image

Social Media Lower Third 2

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Flat design
Rounded rectangle
Circle shape
409exports
rating
Give your videos a polished identity with this clean, modern lower third. The transparent overlay features a bold, gradient headline bar, minimal geometric accents, and smooth, energetic animation that fits any social or professional content. Customize name, supporting text, logo, and colors to match your brand in seconds. Designed in a flat, minimalist style with vibrant hues, this versatile lower third works across platforms, intros, interviews, and tutorials. Perfect for creators who want a crisp, eye‑catching on‑screen ID without clutter.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us