Social Media Lower Third 4

Boost engagement with a clean, minimal lower third built for social follow CTAs. This transparent overlay features bold typography, smooth swoosh accents, and a dedicated username bar. Easily swap in your logo, personalize names, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. The flat design and fluid motion make it perfect for YouTube videos, live streams, and social content. Use it as a stylish call‑out graphic or subscribe animation to highlight your handle and encourage followers without distracting from your footage.