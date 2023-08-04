Social Media Lower Third 3

Build polished social-ready lower thirds in seconds. This transparent overlay features a clean two-line layout for your name and handle plus a bold, colorful accent. Customize fonts, colors, and your logo to match any brand. Minimal, modern motion keeps the focus on your message without covering the frame. Ideal for YouTube videos, livestreams, webinars, and promos. Swap fonts and hues to fit any style—from subtle to vibrant. Add a professional follow prompt that looks great over any footage and stays readable on all screens.