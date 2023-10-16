Social Media Title 1
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.3Kexports
Make your social videos pop with a clean, energetic lower third built for follow and subscribe CTAs. This transparent overlay features bold typography, an avatar frame, platform icon support, and animated chevron panels that guide attention to your handle. Customize your logo, text, and colors to match your brand and encourage engagement across channels. Perfect for creators, marketers, and streamers looking to add a professional, on-brand identity bar that’s quick to read and hard to miss.
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