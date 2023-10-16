Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Social Media Title 1 - Original - Poster image

Social Media Title 1

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
Social Media Promo
Outro
Subscribe animation
Avatar frame
1.3Kexports
rating
Make your social videos pop with a clean, energetic lower third built for follow and subscribe CTAs. This transparent overlay features bold typography, an avatar frame, platform icon support, and animated chevron panels that guide attention to your handle. Customize your logo, text, and colors to match your brand and encourage engagement across channels. Perfect for creators, marketers, and streamers looking to add a professional, on-brand identity bar that’s quick to read and hard to miss.
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Social Media Title 1
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00:10
Social Media Title 1 Original theme video
Social Media Title 2
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Social Media Title 2 Original theme video
Social Media Title 3
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00:10
Social Media Title 3 Original theme video
Social Media Title 4
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00:10
Social Media Title 4 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us