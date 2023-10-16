Social Media Title 2
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
907exports
Make your videos stand out with a bold social follow lower third designed to drive clicks. This transparent overlay features a profile image slot, a platform icon, and a punchy headline with clean, modern typography. Smooth slide-ins and accent sweeps focus attention on your call-to-action while vibrant gradients keep it on-brand. Customize colors, fonts, and graphics to match any channel and content style. Ideal for creators and marketers who want clear, consistent branding across intros, interviews, tutorials, and streams.
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