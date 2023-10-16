Social Media Title 3

Stand out with a clean, modern social title overlay built for versatility. This transparent lower third pairs a bold headline with a rounded avatar frame, animated panels, and vibrant gradient accents. Customize text, icon or image, and colors to match your brand. Smooth slide-ins and staggered reveals keep attention without distracting from your content. Ideal for channels, promos, intros, or quick CTAs across platforms. Drop it over footage to identify speakers, highlight profiles, and drive engagement with a polished, minimal look.