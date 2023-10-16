Social Media Title 4
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
374exports
Make your videos pop with a clean, transparent social lower third built for engagement. This minimal, geometric title overlays your footage with a bold name, profile image, and a clear follow/subscribe call-to-action. Fully customize colors, icon, avatar, and text to match your brand. Smooth slide-in motion and vibrant gradients ensure legibility across platforms while keeping the focus on your content. Ideal for creators and marketers who want a polished, on-brand social media promo that drives clicks and builds community.
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