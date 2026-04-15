Strata Opener

Launch your brand with a sleek intro that blends bold typography, animated media grids and glossy 3D accents. This versatile template is perfect for corporate promos, creative portfolios and modern brand openers. Customize text, colors, media and logo to craft a polished identity piece that ends with a strong brand reveal. Smooth slide-ins, dynamic zooms and a refined dark palette keep the focus on your visuals. Designed to be fast, clean and impactful across platforms, it delivers a professional, design-forward look in seconds.