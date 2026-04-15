Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Strata Opener - Original - Poster image

Strata Opener

00:13 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 20 videos · 2 images · 10 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Intro
Minimal
Title sequence
Logo animation
11exports
rating
Launch your brand with a sleek intro that blends bold typography, animated media grids and glossy 3D accents. This versatile template is perfect for corporate promos, creative portfolios and modern brand openers. Customize text, colors, media and logo to craft a polished identity piece that ends with a strong brand reveal. Smooth slide-ins, dynamic zooms and a refined dark palette keep the focus on your visuals. Designed to be fast, clean and impactful across platforms, it delivers a professional, design-forward look in seconds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us