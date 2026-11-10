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More details
Tear and Tinsel 1 - Original - Poster image

Tear and Tinsel 1

00:09 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 5 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Christmas
Festive
Motion title
Grid lines
6exports
rating
Share warm wishes with a cozy Christmas motion title. A textured paper background and subtle grid set the scene for a bold, centered headline, framed by sticker‑style holiday icons and sparkling star accents. Staggered text builds and smooth slide‑ins keep the pacing friendly and inviting. Perfect for social posts, intros, in‑store screens, and festive greetings, this template blends flat design with a charming, handcrafted feel. Easily customize text, fonts and colours to match your brand while the holiday visuals keep the mood celebratory and bright.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us