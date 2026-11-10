Tear and Tinsel 1

Share warm wishes with a cozy Christmas motion title. A textured paper background and subtle grid set the scene for a bold, centered headline, framed by sticker‑style holiday icons and sparkling star accents. Staggered text builds and smooth slide‑ins keep the pacing friendly and inviting. Perfect for social posts, intros, in‑store screens, and festive greetings, this template blends flat design with a charming, handcrafted feel. Easily customize text, fonts and colours to match your brand while the holiday visuals keep the mood celebratory and bright.