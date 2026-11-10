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More details
Tear and Tinsel 4 - Original - Poster image

Tear and Tinsel 4

00:09 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 5 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Festive
Christmas
Motion title
Christmas decoration
6exports
rating
Share a warm holiday message with a cozy, vintage-inspired title card. This festive motion title centers bold typography inside a textured paper card, surrounded by starbursts, snowflake accents, and a hanging ornament. Smooth pop-ins and soft fades keep the pacing friendly and easy to watch. Customize multiple text lines, fonts, and an optional date, plus fine‑tune background, grid, snow, and shape colors to match your brand. Perfect for seasonal greetings, intros, social posts, and e‑cards, this template makes Christmas messages stand out with cheerful style and effortless readability.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us