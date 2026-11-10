Tear and Tinsel 4

Share a warm holiday message with a cozy, vintage-inspired title card. This festive motion title centers bold typography inside a textured paper card, surrounded by starbursts, snowflake accents, and a hanging ornament. Smooth pop-ins and soft fades keep the pacing friendly and easy to watch. Customize multiple text lines, fonts, and an optional date, plus fine‑tune background, grid, snow, and shape colors to match your brand. Perfect for seasonal greetings, intros, social posts, and e‑cards, this template makes Christmas messages stand out with cheerful style and effortless readability.