Tear and Tinsel 3

Bring holiday cheer to your videos with a playful, festive motion title. A bold center headline is surrounded by whimsical string lights, stylized snowflakes, and sticker‑like callouts, all animated with gentle sways and cheerful pop‑ins. Flat‑design graphics, a tactile torn‑paper title plate, and a vibrant seasonal palette make messages instantly readable. Ideal for intros, outros, and quick seasonal announcements, it includes multiple editable text fields and flexible color controls for bulbs, snow, background, and title plate. Create polished Christmas content for social, editorial, or promo pieces in just a few clicks.