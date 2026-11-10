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Tear and Tinsel 2 - Original - Poster image

Tear and Tinsel 2

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Christmas
Festive
Snow
Motion title
6exports
rating
Share warm seasonal wishes with a clean, modern Christmas greeting. This flat‑design motion title features gentle snowfall, festive stars, and tree icons around a centered headline. Customize multiple text lines, fonts, and colors—including background, snow, and accent shapes—and add your own soundtrack for the perfect vibe. The relaxed, cozy motion and crisp composition make it ideal for social posts, email greetings, websites, or as a soft opener for longer holiday videos. Quick to edit and on‑brand, it delivers a polished Christmas message that feels joyful, readable, and ready for every platform.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us