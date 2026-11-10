Tear and Tinsel 2

Share warm seasonal wishes with a clean, modern Christmas greeting. This flat‑design motion title features gentle snowfall, festive stars, and tree icons around a centered headline. Customize multiple text lines, fonts, and colors—including background, snow, and accent shapes—and add your own soundtrack for the perfect vibe. The relaxed, cozy motion and crisp composition make it ideal for social posts, email greetings, websites, or as a soft opener for longer holiday videos. Quick to edit and on‑brand, it delivers a polished Christmas message that feels joyful, readable, and ready for every platform.