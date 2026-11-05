Tear & Tinsel

Bring cozy, handcrafted charm to your holiday videos with a festive intro that pairs bold titles, torn‑paper transitions, and vintage paper textures. Seasonal icons, string lights, snowflakes, and a warm color palette set the mood, while the final scene highlights your logo inside a snow globe. Customize colors, text, and pacing to create a cheerful Christmas opener, greeting, or seasonal title. With clear, centered headlines and friendly motion, your message stays readable and memorable—perfect for social posts, product spots, or end‑of‑year content.