Tear & Tinsel
00:25 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 21 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
7exports
Bring cozy, handcrafted charm to your holiday videos with a festive intro that pairs bold titles, torn‑paper transitions, and vintage paper textures. Seasonal icons, string lights, snowflakes, and a warm color palette set the mood, while the final scene highlights your logo inside a snow globe. Customize colors, text, and pacing to create a cheerful Christmas opener, greeting, or seasonal title. With clear, centered headlines and friendly motion, your message stays readable and memorable—perfect for social posts, product spots, or end‑of‑year content.
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