Fire intro
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Holiday Magic Intro - Original - Poster image

Tear & Tinsel

00:25 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 21 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Festive
Intro
Christmas
Logo animation
Papercraft
7exports
rating
Bring cozy, handcrafted charm to your holiday videos with a festive intro that pairs bold titles, torn‑paper transitions, and vintage paper textures. Seasonal icons, string lights, snowflakes, and a warm color palette set the mood, while the final scene highlights your logo inside a snow globe. Customize colors, text, and pacing to create a cheerful Christmas opener, greeting, or seasonal title. With clear, centered headlines and friendly motion, your message stays readable and memorable—perfect for social posts, product spots, or end‑of‑year content.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
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Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us