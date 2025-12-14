Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Created by bvp_pix
10exports
30 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
8videos
1image
20texts
5fonts
1audio
Invoke the charm of yesteryear with this customizable Vintage Film Pulse slideshow template, infused with the warmth of retro pulse animation and timeless film textures. It's an ideal choice for creating slideshows with a classic cinema feel, complete with customization options like your logo, fonts, and color schemes. Whether you're sharing a personal journey or presenting a professional portfolio, your story will shine with an authentic vintage glow.
Similar templates
Best of bvp_pix
By motiondrum
19s
21
35
14
Introducing Magic Promo, a fusion of style and energy in a slideshow template. It's perfect for showcasing presentations, promotions, or events with pizzazz. Combine your images, videos, and text, select fonts and colors, and let the cool animations narrate your story. It's not just a slideshow; it's a vibrant journey through your memories and messages, ready for any platform.
By motionsparrow
15s
21
11
7
Capture the magic of cherished moments with our sweet and joyful Cute Christmas template. With hand-drawn Christmas stickers and cozy transitions, it's perfect for family greetings and holiday albums. This multipurpose slideshow is easy to customize with your photos, videos, and loving messages. It's ready to publish, ensuring your family's special memories command attention in any seasonal promotion or heartwarming invitation.
By MotionBank21
16s
4
4
15
Dive into the holiday cheer and create unforgettable, brand-centric greetings with our Partnership Magical Gifts template. Elegant gift boxes adorned with sparkling lights unfold to reveal your logos and tagline with enchanting flair. Customize with your brand colors and prepare to publish a video that wraps your message in the magic of the season perfect for promotions or personal greetings.
By PixBolt
30s
24
33
26
Bring your brand to life with our Minimalist SlideShow Promo. Ideal for on-brand storytelling, this template transforms your images, videos, and text into a professional and stylish presentation. Customize with your logo, tagline, and preferred colors to create a sleek, personalized video that shares your company values or showcases your products. Ready to wow your audience? Dive in and captivate with ease!
By milinkovic
28s
5
6
13
Set the stage for your brand's big moments with our Partnership Magical Gifts Unveil template. Your logos come to life amid the unwrapping of a gift, perfectly symbolizing celebration and expectation. This elegant reveal video, suited for any special announcement or launch, is fully customizable to match your branding with options for logos, tagline, text, fonts, and colors. Share your unique story and captivate your audience with a cinematic experience.
By Smaille
15s
2
3
14
Create a holiday masterpiece with our Merry Christmas Intro, where festive cheer meets elegance in a heartwarming reveal. Sparkling stars and golden particles light up your personalized message in a forest of holiday magic. Customize this video with your logo, preferred font and colors, to send a seasonal greeting that stands out. Let your brand be the guiding star in a holiday promotion that truly shines.
By milinkovic
15s
4
3
7
Bring the magic of the holidays to your brand with our charming Partnership Christmas Greetings template, turning moments into memories. The twinkling lights, delicate snowflakes, and vintage lamps coalesce to reveal your message with warmth and cheer. Ideal for holiday greetings or event invitations, customize with your logos and colors to give your content a personal touch. This video offers clarity and space for a captivating narrative.
By Artstyle
25s
22
37
11
Dive into the dynamic world of Fast Fast Type Showcase, where your ideas come to life within seconds. Our template combines text animations and sleek transitions to captivate your audience. It's picture-perfect for your next event promo or social ad. Customize with your content logo, tagline, fonts, colors, and more to create that high-definition professional look instantly!
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help