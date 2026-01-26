Menu
Frames of Time - Film Opener
Created by bvp_pix
7exports
29 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
6videos
1image
20texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into a world of cinematic elegance with our Frames of Time – Film Opener template. This vintage-inspired slideshow gracefully combines your images and videos with the charm of yesteryear. Convey your story with a touch of nostalgia through dust, scratches, and timeless transitions, ideal for documentaries or heartfelt presentations. Customize it with your own text, colors, and fonts to let your visual narrative unfold.
