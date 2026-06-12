Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Retro Dream Logo - Original - Poster image

Prism Pulse

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 15 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glow
Outro
Light rays
8exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a bold retro logo animation. This neon-glow design unleashes radiant light rays, prism color dispersion, and tasteful glitch accents to deliver an attention-grabbing intro or outro. Customize your logo and tagline, fine‑tune colors and beam intensity, and render a polished stinger that stands out across social, streams, and promos. The minimalist, centered layout guarantees instant focus on your mark while the smooth transitions and flash hits add epic energy. Ideal for creators and brands seeking a clean, modern-retro identity moment with high-impact visuals.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us