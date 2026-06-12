Prism Pulse

Bring your brand to life with a bold retro logo animation. This neon-glow design unleashes radiant light rays, prism color dispersion, and tasteful glitch accents to deliver an attention-grabbing intro or outro. Customize your logo and tagline, fine‑tune colors and beam intensity, and render a polished stinger that stands out across social, streams, and promos. The minimalist, centered layout guarantees instant focus on your mark while the smooth transitions and flash hits add epic energy. Ideal for creators and brands seeking a clean, modern-retro identity moment with high-impact visuals.